MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital has received a five-star overall quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, placing the facility among the top performers of 4,500 hospitals surveyed nationwide.
“This five-star designation is a tribute to the hard work of our dedicated caregivers who are committed to making Cox Monett the best place to work and receive care in the nation,” said Andrea McKay, president of Cox Monett, in a statement. “From environmental services to nursing, there is a high level of accountability and reliable consistency by our staff to deliver compassionate care to those who need us, which is what our community deserves.”
Cox Monett was rated on a number of measures including safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, mortality, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging, the hospital said in a release. Overall, the ratings range from one to five stars.
“We know patients have a choice where to receive care,” McKay said. “When patients choose Cox Monett, they can rest assured they are selecting one of the best critical access hospitals in the nation for overall quality care.”
Cox Monett previously achieved a five-star rating in patient satisfaction in 2018. In addition, the hospital was recently awarded the American Heart Association’s SilverPlus Get with the Guidelines–Stroke quality achievement award.
