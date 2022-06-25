MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital, a designated Level IV Stroke Center in the state of Missouri, has received the American Heart Association’s SilverPlus Get With The Guidelines — Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die.
“It’s important that patients seek emergency care quickly if experiencing stroke-like symptoms, such as weakness in the arms, drooping of the face or trouble with speaking," said Shannon Hobson, time critical diagnosis coordinator at Cox Monett, in a statement. "Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times."
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
This is the fourth year in a row Cox Monett has achieved this prestigious award.
