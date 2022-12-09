MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital has met the criteria to be designated as a Level III certified stroke facility, an upgraded rating from the Level IV designation it received in 2013, the hospital announced this week.
The time-critical diagnosis system, created in 2013 through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, is a statewide emergency medical care response system aimed at providing quicker response and higher quality care when a time-critical emergency happens. The goal is to create consistent, statewide rules and regulations to help EMS, EMTs and hospital personnel ensure patients are being transported and treated by the most appropriate facility for their needs.
The system implements four levels of hospital designation across the state, with Level I considered the highest based on services offered. Once a hospital completes the process to become a designated stroke center, hospitals are then required to meet strict state guidelines and undergo a survey every four years.
"While the decision to apply for a stroke center designation is a voluntary one, the upgrade in levels speaks volumes for our team members who want to provide the fastest and highest quality of care for our community,” said Dr. Megan Carter, medical director of the Cox Monett emergency department, in a statement. “As a Level III Stroke Center, we can now provide inpatient care for some stroke patients with the close collaboration of neurologists at a Level I Stroke Center, such as Cox South in Springfield."
Symptoms of a stroke include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking or difficulty understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or lack of coordination; and sudden severe headache with no known cause.
For more information, go to www.coxhealth.com.
