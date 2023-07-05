MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital will offer an eight-week adolescent healthy lifestyle program for children 10-14 beginning Tuesday, July 11.
The program will be held at the Monett Area YMCA, 115 S. Lincoln Ave., and will start at 5 p.m.
Participants will learn how to increase their strength, endurance and flexibility, as well as develop healthy eating habits. Registration is required by Monday, July 10.
For further information, including the cost of the program, call 417-489-1423. For families who qualify, scholarships are available.
