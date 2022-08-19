MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital will host a community screening event Saturday, Sept. 17, for area residents.
The screening will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. in the lobby of the CoxHealth Monett Clinic, 1000 E. Highway 60.
For $45, participants will receive a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, full lipid profile (cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglycerides), Hgb A1C (blood glucose) and TSH (thyroid). For an additional $15, they can receive a PSA test (prostate cancer).
Tests will be performed on a walk-in basis and are self-pay, cash or check only. Participants should fast 10 to 12 hours before the blood draw.
Several free screenings will be available, including EKG and bone density. Participants will also receive information on stroke and cardiac prevention.
Details: coxhealth.com, 417-354-1448.
