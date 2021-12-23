MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital has announced the hiring of board-certified general surgeon Dr. Ali Amro, who will serve patients through a wide variety of general surgical procedures.
Amro also will work as a trauma physician at Cox South in Springfield when needed.
“I decided to join CoxHealth because I will be able to work broadly and use my skills to their utmost potential,” he said in a statement. “I thought it would be an enjoyable and challenging work environment working at both facilities.”
Amro attended medical school in his home country of Lebanon and came to the U.S. to complete his general surgery residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He also completed a surgical critical care fellowship at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago.
“I became a physician because I find it very rewarding to help people,” he said. “I wanted to do something that utilized both technical skills and knowledge to provide the best outcome for the patient.”
Amro will see patients at CoxHealth Surgery Monett, located inside CoxHealth Monett Clinic, 1000 E. Highway 60.
Details: 417-236-2440.
