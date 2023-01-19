CoxHealth has announced two new appointments at its hospitals in Barton County and Monett.
Jenny Watts has been named administrative director of nursing at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar. The Reeds native joined the hospital in January 2021 as the nursing manager of the medical-surgical unit and emergency room.
Watts has worked as a nurse for 18 years and has held several leadership positions. She previously filled the hospital's top nursing role on an interim basis.
"Jenny has proved her capacity to support and lead our nursing staff through some hard times with collaboration and teamwork," said Chris Wyatt, president of Cox Barton County, in a statement. "You can see her passion for nursing from her early work as a bedside nurse, and it's evident in the way our nurses take great satisfaction in providing compassionate, individualized care."
Heidi Clark, a seasoned nursing executive, has been named the new administrative director of nursing at Cox Monett Hospital.
Clark, who has been employed with CoxHealth for 18 years, began her career in Monett as a house supervisor and was later named nursing manager of the emergency department.
She previously held the top nursing position at Cox Barton County Hospital. She returned to Cox Monett last year to serve as the facility's interim nursing director.
"We are excited that Heidi has brought her passion for quality rural health care home," said Andrea McKay, president of Cox Monett, in a statement. "She is a dynamic leader who excels at building relationships and fostering a culture of clinical excellence to ensure safe, patient-centered care continues to be delivered at one of the best critical access hospitals in the nation."
