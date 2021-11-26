SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards has announced that he will retire at the end of May.
“We have been deeply fortunate to have Steve serve CoxHealth’s patients and employees, and the community as a whole, especially through periods of great change,” said Rob Fulp, chairman of the CoxHealth board of directors, in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, but we will forever be impacted by his dedication to do right by the community he cares about.”
Edwards, 56, began in leadership roles at CoxHealth, which has hospitals in Lamar, Monett and Branson, in 1992. He was named president and CEO in 2012.
He said in a letter to CoxHealth employees that “recent personal factors” have aided his decision to retire.
“This is a 24/7 job, and it can take a toll,” he wrote. “I lost my father shortly after he retired (also from CoxHealth). He had given everything he could to his family and this organization, sometimes neglecting his own well-being. I worry I may be facing a similar challenge.”
Edwards said in the letter he also recently was given a cancer diagnosis.
“In the past year, I discovered I had cancer. I was privileged to receive amazing care guided both by our team at CoxHealth and the Siteman Cancer Center. After successful surgery, I am recovering well and I feel strong,” he wrote. “However, in this cancer journey I was blessed to gain perspective, which affirmed my decision to retire.”
Edwards said that during his tenure:
• CoxHealth created Cox Medical Group, a 750-provider organization that, when complete, will have added five new 30,000-square-foot clinics.
• CoxHealth grew its employee base from 7,500 to 12,500.
• The CoxHealth Auxiliary was repeatedly recognized as Auxiliary of the Year by the Missouri Hospital Association.
• The health system was recognized by U.S. News & World Report and by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
A search committee of CoxHealth board members has been named to choose the next president and CEO. Edwards said he plans to stay at CoxHealth after his retirement in a “limited advisory capacity” to assist with the leadership change.
“It’s easy to become rigid, recalcitrant and inadvertently thwart progress, which are things I never want to do,” he wrote in his letter. “It has been my most important priority to develop our future leaders. Our team is loaded with talented people, tested and forged into amazing leaders through the pandemic. It is time to let them lead.”
