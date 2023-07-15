Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital have been recognized with Get With the Guidelines awards by the American Heart Association.
This recognition is awarded to hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
• Cox Medical Center Branson earned the 2023 Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Award with Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Cox Branson was also recognized with the Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Rural Bronze Award.
• Cox Medical Center South earned the 2023 Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Award with Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll.
• Cox Monett Hospital earned the 2023 Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Award. Cox Monett was also recognized with the Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Rural Bronze Award.
Each hospital has earned awards from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for several years now. This is the eighth year Branson has received the Gold Plus achievement and third year with the type 2 diabetes honor roll.
This is Cox Monett’s first year receiving a Gold Plus achievement; it previously received a Silver Plus achievement.
This also is the first year that Cox Monett and Cox Branson were awarded with the Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Rural Bronze Award, as this is a new addition.
Hospitals are eligible to be recognized by the Get With the Guidelines awards by demonstrating commitment and achievement in quality improvement across various measurement criteria, including the diagnosis and treatment of stroke and cardiac patients at a set level for a designated period, patients receiving education on managing their health and getting a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions, before discharge.
To qualify for the Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment. To qualify for the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, hospitals must provide the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when patients are hospitalized due to stroke.
