Medical workers with CoxHealth, a Springfield-based system with hospitals in Lamar and Monett, hope to receive their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment by early next week.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation for the vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The FDA advisers, in a 20-0 vote on Thursday, agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18 and older.
CoxHealth operates six hospitals, more than 80 clinics and five emergency rooms. Steve Edwards, CEO and president, said in a media briefing Thursday that they could expect to have Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the day Monday, if approved for emergency use by the FDA this week.
Moderna would then begin shipping millions of doses, earmarked for health workers and nursing home residents, to boost the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
“We don’t have a certain time of arrival of the vaccine, other than ... by the 21st," he said. “When we do, we will let people know because we want to see it arrive personally. We will begin our first employee vaccination, if everything passes FDA, and it’s anticipated to, on the evening of the 21st.”
The vaccination campaign kicked off earlier this week with the first vaccine approved in the U.S., developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Moderna’s shot showed similarly strong protection, providing 94% protection against COVID-19 in the company’s ongoing study of 30,000 people.
“We appreciate the confidence that the U.S. government continues to have in mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, demonstrated by this increased supply agreement,” Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said in a statement. “We continue to scale up our manufacturing capability in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.”
About 7,500 direct patient caregivers at CoxHealth will be given first priority, followed by workers who interact with patients but aren’t caregivers. Then it will be available to the general employee population, according to Edwards. The vaccine will not be mandatory for CoxHealth employees.
“We will see how many employees will sign up,” Edwards said. “We anticipate at least 60%. We’re already at about 5,000 who have signed up.”
“This allotment will be for health care workers,” Edwards said. “The state will be coordinating a separate operational program to get nursing home patients, which we are excited about protecting those patients as well. We know that historically about 43% of the deaths came from nursing home, long-term care facilities. If we can get those people vaccinated, we can make a huge impact on the capacity demands on the hospital and reduce the case fatality rate.”
Once the initial shipment arrives at CoxHealth in Springfield, Edwards said, they’ll redistribute it to each of their hospitals including those in rural areas. Janell Patton, community relations manager with Cox Monett, said the first vaccination clinic at Cox Monett is tentatively slated for Tuesday with Cox Barton County slated for Wednesday.
A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths climb to new highs ahead of the holidays. The U.S. leads the world in virus totals, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and nearly 309,000 reported deaths.
Moderna’s vaccine uses the same technology as Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot. Most traditional vaccines use dead or weakened virus, but the two new vaccines use snippets of COVID-19’s genetic code to train the immune system to detect and fight the virus. Both require two doses.
After the FDA acts, U.S. officials plan to move out an initial shipment of nearly 6 million Moderna doses. The vaccine needs to be stored at regular freezer temperatures, not the ultralow temperatures required for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg, Kan., also has received its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations this week and has begun administering it to employees.
