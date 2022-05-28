SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth, which has hospitals in Monett and Lamar, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Health Care.
“CoxHealth's 12,500-plus employees are crucial to our mission, and we are honored to be recognized for our work in creating a culture that supports and appreciates our staff,” said Andy Hedgpeth, vice president of human resources at CoxHealth, in a statement. “We join our teams in celebrating this award. Even more than awards, though, we take pride in the employees who support our organization and our patients by dedicating themselves to our mission through years-long careers here at CoxHealth.”
The Best Places to Work awards program was created to recognize companies that continuously strive to improve their work environment and increase employee engagement, satisfaction and retention through innovative changes in the workplace. It identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide.
Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
CoxHealth will learn its 2022 ranking during Modern Healthcare’s awards gala Sept. 29 in Nashville. The ranked list of winning companies will be published in a special supplement to the Oct. 3 issue of Modern Healthcare.
