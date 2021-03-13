Underinsured and uninsured women will be able to receive free screening mammograms at CoxHealth on select dates this month. The program is provided through a partnership with Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, based in Springfield.
Participants do not need to be CoxHealth patients to receive a mammogram, but they must be 40 or older and not be experiencing any breast problems. Appointments are required.
Screening mammograms will be offered:
• From 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Cox Monett Hospital, 1000 U.S. Highway 60 in Monett. Call 417-354-1138 for an appointment; no referral is necessary.
• From noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Cox Barton County Hospital, 29 NW First Lane in Lamar. Call 417-681-5161 for an appointment; a referral from a physician is required.
• From 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Cox Medical Center Branson, 525 Branson Landing Blvd. in Branson. Call 417-348-8796 for an appointment; no referral is necessary.
