Springfield-based CoxHealth, which has hospitals in Monett, Lamar and Branson, announced on Tuesday that it will soon raise its minimum wage to $15.25 per hour.
Officials hope the increase in pay will help spur a "call to arms" for the area. More workers are needed at CoxHealth to help meet the dramatic increase in demand for care, brought on in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.
“We recognize health care can often mean long hours and difficult work, and that it is not for everyone,” said Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, in a statement. “But it is also a place where one can fulfill a higher calling, and have a sense of purpose and mission in service to humanity.”
The pay change, representing a $25.5 million investment, will impact 6,500 employees, 5,000 of whom are entry-level workers, CoxHealth said. All employees who earn less than $15.25 per hour will automatically be bumped to the new rate, and many others in similar ranges who are already making more than $15.25 will also receive raises.
The increase will be effective in October. Employees who are impacted by this adjustment will be notified in the coming days.
“Our people are our most important asset, and we want to recognize them for the great, life-changing work they do every day, which has been especially pronounced over the past year and a half,” said Andy Hedgpeth, vice president of human resources, in a statement. “We hope that this increase, and the many people and departments it affects, shows our employees how much we value them.”
Tuesday's announcement comes less than a week after the Mercy health care system said it will raise its starting wages to $15 per hour, to be effective as of Sept. 19.
Both Mercy and CoxHealth also have COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place for employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.