Springfield-based CoxHealth, which has hospitals in Lamar and Monett, said Wednesday an apparent scam using a CoxHealth connection is being reported in Southwest Missouri.
Numerous residents have reached out to CoxHealth reporting that they have been called by someone attempting to connect about various health issues, such as pain management, or to sell medical equipment, specifically braces, such as for backs. In many cases, these calls have spoofed CoxHealth’s name so that on caller ID, the number appears to be identified with the health system, CoxHealth officials said. They claim to be connected with CoxHealth, and are contacting them on behalf of a physician, and may ask for Medicare and/or a Social Security number.
CoxHealth said Wednesday that these calls are not from anyone at the health system, nor are theys the result of a data breach.
Officials said CoxHealth departments that handle medical devices do not call patients who do not have a physician’s order for medical equipment. Patients who have an order for medical equipment and have a concern about a call should check with their physician’s office before accepting any services or equipment over the phone. In addition, CoxHealth does not call and proactively offer discounts for payment by credit card, officials said.
