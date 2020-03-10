At least one area health care provider is taking steps to temporarily restrict access to certain visitors amid an outbreak of the new COVID-19 coronavirus.
Unless they are seeking medical treatment, children 12 and younger will not be permitted to visit CoxHealth hospitals until further notice, the Springfield-based health system said this week. The restriction will be in place systemwide, including at its hospitals in Monett and Lamar.
CoxHealth previously implemented a similar policy restricting visitor access during a heavy flu season that saw many area schools closing because of absenteeism, said Becky Sigrest, director of infection prevention.
"Typically, kids can be carrying a virus and have very mild or no symptoms at all, and of course, they tend to be in groups or around other children, and the disease can spread very quickly," she said. "The reason for the (restriction of) children is just simply we want to be sure we're protecting the patients who are already ill from contracting that."
Additionally, anyone who feels sick and is not seeking care is asked to avoid visiting the hospitals "for the protection of patients, hospital staff and the broader community," CoxHealth officials said in a statement announcing the restrictions.
"With technology now, we're suggesting people use Facetime or Skype to visit with loved ones" who are in the hospital, Sigrest said. "We have signage available asking people not to visit the hospital if they're feeling ill. This is not just for COVID-19; it's for all respiratory (illnesses). We want to keep our employees, patients and the community safe."
The restrictions are in coordination with the Greene County health care community and area coronavirus task force.
Mercy Hospital Joplin has not implemented any new policies for visitors, according to a spokesman. The hospital was already operating under policies in place for flu season, which includes the placement of face masks at hospital entrances for visitors who might have an illness.
Mercy could make changes to that policy in relation to COVID-19 later if necessary, the spokesman said.
Freeman Health System also hasn't made any immediate changes to its visitor policy based on the virus, said Jessica Liberty, infection prevention and control manager.
But signs from the flu season are still posted around the hospital, asking guests not to visit patients if they have a fever or a cough, to wear a mask if they are ill, to clean their hands after arriving and not to bring children. Additional signage was posted later, she said, to ask any visitors who have traveled to areas affected by COVID-19 and have specific symptoms to wear a mask and contact their doctor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.