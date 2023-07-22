Two CoxHealth rural hospitals, Cox Barton County and Cox Monett, have received recognition from Becker's Hospital Review, a national publication in the health care industry, for their excellence in nurse communication.
Using information from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Becker's created a list of the hospitals that received five stars for nurse communication.
“Cox Barton and Cox Monett are shining examples of five-star quality in a rural hospital setting,” said William Mahoney, vice president of CoxHealth’s Community Hospital Group, in a statement. "Effective nurse communication ensures that information is conveyed to help keep our patients safe and is essential in creating a positive patient experience.”
The nurse communication star rating combines data from three survey questions and summarizes how well patients feel that their nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully to the patient and treated the patient with courtesy and respect.
The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from July 2021 through June 2022. The figures are from CMS' Provider Data Catalog and were released April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.