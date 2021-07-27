Area first responders are invited to a free barbecue lunch during CoxHealth's annual "Salute to First Responders" event.
The lunches are open to all first responders; no registration is required. Instead of dine-in options, all lunches will be served to go due to the pandemic. Each boxed lunch has a hamburger and chicken sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, cookie and a drink.
The lunches are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Cox Branson; on Aug. 13 at Cox Barton County; on Aug. 27 at Cox North in Springfield; and on Sept. 3 at Cox Monett.
