Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, classes will be offered to the public starting Sept. 8 by the Joplin Health Department.
Three different courses — Friends and Family, Heartsaver, and Heart Code Basic Life Support — follow the American Heart Association’s criteria for class instructions.
The first sessions are HeartCode BLS Skills Checkoff, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Friends and Family, from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8. All classes will be held in a meeting room of the Joplin Public Library.
The Family & Friends CPR course teaches adult hands-only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and mild and severe airway block for adults, children and infants. Skills are taught in a group environment using the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time possible.
Heartsaver CPR AED is a course for those with little or no medical training who need a course completion card for their job, for OSHA purposes, or other requirements, or anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting. Upon successful course completion, students receive a course completion card that will be valid for two years.
HeartCode BLS Skills Checkoff-HeartCode BLS Online is a self-directed, comprehensive e-learning program to teach basic life support skills. The program is designed for health care professionals who need basic life support training for their clinical duties. Students can work at their own pace. Students who successfully complete the cognitive portion and the hands-on session (skills) will receive an AHA BLS Provider course completion card, which is valid for two years.
Fees for the classes are $25 for Friends and Family; $50 for Heartsaver, and $20 for Heart Code Basic Life Support.
Participants can register and pay for the classes at www.joplinparks.org, the city of Joplin parks registration website. Classes are listed under the adult programs division of the site.
Information also can be obtained from the Joplin Health Department at 417-623-6122, ext. 1256.
