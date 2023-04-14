Registration is open for CPR training classes that will be offered by the Joplin Health Department next month.
Two classes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation are being offered Thursday, May 18, for the public. Classes will be held in Conference Room 1 of the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. The classes are part of the American Heart Association’s training.
The Friends and Family CPR class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and will cover adult hands-only CPR, child and infant CPR, adult and child automated external defibrillator use, mild and severe airway blockage, and hands-on practice of all techniques. It is geared toward new parents, grandparents, babysitters and others. Cost is $25 per person.
The AHA HeartCode BLS Skills Checkoff class will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The course is designed for those who have already completed the online portion of the HeartCode BLS course, and is the hands-on skills session to complete the certification for HeartCode BLS. Cost is $20 per person.
Preregistration and prepayment are required to attend either class.
Details: joplinparks.com or 417-623-6122, ext. 1258.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.