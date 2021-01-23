Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident at 7:40 p.m. Friday on Highway 43, 5 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Kristen O. Tyler, 25, Neosho, driver of a car, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital Joplin.
Kimberly D. Smith, 58, Joplin, a passenger in a car driven by Bradley R. Smith, 34, Carterville, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital. The driver was not injured, the patrol said.
Austin D. Garrett, 18, Miami, Oklahoma, driver of a truck, was not injured.
The patrol said the southbound Garrett and Tyler vehicles were stopped for a crash ahead of them. The southbound Smith car struck the Tyler car from behind. The impact knocked the Tyler car into the rear of the Garrett truck.
• Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident at 7:14 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 69, a mile north of U.S. 160 in Crawford County, Kansas, the Kansas State Highway Patrol said.
Nancy E. Geneva, 61, and Hannah L. Geneva, 23, both of Fort Scott, Kansas, and passengers in a vehicle driven by Bret A. Geneva, 61, Fort Scott, suffered minor injuries. They were transported to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas. The patrol said the driver was not injured.
The drivers of the other vehicles, Grant Nicolas Moser, 24, and Kamern Karl Kennard, 34, both of Pittsburg, were not injured.
The patrol said all of the vehicles were southbound. The patrol said the Geneva vehicle was turning east onto 600 Avenue and was struck from behind by the Moser vehicle. The Moser vehicle was then struck from behind by the Kennard vehicle.
