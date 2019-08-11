A Carthage man was injured in a motorcycle-pickup accident at 11:55 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, 4 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Damon C. Metcalf, 20, the motorcyclist, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
The driver of the truck, Katherine R. Curby, 37, of Pierce City, was not injured.
The patrol said Metcalf's westbound motorcycle crossed the centerline into the path of the eastbound pickup.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:56 p.m. Saturday on Route BB, 4 miles south of Monett in Barry County, the patrol said.
Driver Carye Mays, 29, of Aurora, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Hector Arreola-Duran, 17, of Monett, driver of the other vehicle, suffered minor injuries. A male passenger in his vehicle, who was not identified, suffered moderate injuries. They were taken by private vehicle to Cox Medical Center South, the patrol said.
The patrol said the southbound Arreola-Duran vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the northbound Mays vehicle.
• A Stark City man was injured in a one-car wreck at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Route EE, 2 miles east of Stark City in Newton County, the patrol said.
Driver Keith J. Greathouse, 26, suffered minor injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said the eastbound car ran off the road and struck a fence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.