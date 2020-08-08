A Marionville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:10 a.m. Saturday on Lawrence County Road 1240, 1 mile south of Marionville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Joseph I. Barnett, 30, driver of a pickup, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Mercy Hospital Aurora.
The patrol said Barnett, who was going south, ran of the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
• A Pueblo, Colorado, man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 6:15 p.m. Friday on 50th Street at South Middle School in Joplin, the patrol said.
Bobby B. Gollihar, 62, suffered moderate injuries when his eastbound motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a fence. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
