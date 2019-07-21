A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:40 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 44, 2 miles east of in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Driver Rachael D. Lasley, 44, suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Cristian G. Rojas, 23, of Los Angeles, driver of a tractor-trailer, was not injured.
The patrol said the crash occurred as the tractor-trailer unit was traveling westbound with a blown tire while trying to make it to the shoulder. Lasley was unaware that the tractor-trailer unit was slowing and struck it from behind.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 8:59 a.m. Sunday on Barry County Route T, 5 miles north of Wheaton, the patrol said.
Driver Gabriel G. Harraman, 24, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by private vehicle to Freeman Urgent Care.
The patrol said the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest in a ditch.
• A Joplin man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 1:20 p.m. Saturday on Otter Drive, 4 miles south of Diamond in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Driver James L. Murphy, 38, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said the southbound vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a concrete traffic barrier.
• A Monett woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 9:40 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 39, 3 miles north of Jenkins in Barry County, the patrol said.
Driver Robin L. Denis, 57, suffered serious injuries. She was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
The patrol said the southbound vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:25 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile east of Seneca in Newton County, the patrol said.
The driver of one of the vehicles, Kara N. Wills, 26, of Neosho, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Christopher A. Thompson, 30, of Seneca, driver of the other vehicle, suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.
The patrol said the eastbound Thompson vehicle stopped to make a left turn and was struck from behind by the Wills vehicle.
