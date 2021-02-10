Slick roads were cited as the cause of three accidents Tuesday night and Wednesday in Southwest Missouri.
• A Neosho man was injured at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle slid off a slick road in Greene County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Salatiel J. Ramirez, 32, was taken to Cox Medical Center South Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Ramirez was eastbound on Missouri Highway 413, about 3 miles southwest of Springfield, when his vehicle slid off the road, struck the median and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Mount Vernon woman was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 413, sixth-tenths of a mile southwest of Springfield.
Josie R. Bolin, 21, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that Bolin was northbound when her vehicle slid off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.
• A Diamond woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, 250 feet south of the city limits of Diamond.
Elizabeth Dowd, 42, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that Dowd was southbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered road, and it ran off the left side, hit a guardrail and overturned.
