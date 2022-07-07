A crawdad boil will be added to the annual Shoal Creek Water Festival this year.
The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
"We are adding this year on Aug. 12 'Crawdads at the Creek.' ... It is a fundraiser for us. It is $25 a plate," said Robin Standridge, of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group. "There will entertainment and a stand-up paddleboard sprint."
Register for the event at wildcatglades.org.
It will be held creekside at Shoal Creek in Wildcat Park.
Held in partnership annually with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, the Shoal Creek Water Festival will also include the traditional cardboard boat and shoebox boat races on Saturday, as well as a duck race and nature programs for children. There also are educational booths and activities with an emphasis on conservation, water quality and ecology.
Visit wildcatglades.org or the Wildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook page for a lineup of the events. Register for the cardboard boat and the shoebox boat races by Aug. 10. Call Standridge at 417-708-7713 for more information.
One of the events that day will be a Kids Fishing Derby from 9 to 11 a.m. at the nearby Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Drive. Kids will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from the education pond. Awards and prizes will be given away at the Shoal Creek Water Festival after the derby. All equipment, tackle and bait will be provided. Fishing slots are limited, so register each child separately. Children must be 15 or younger, and must be accompanied by an adult mentor.
For information and to register, call 417-629-3434.
