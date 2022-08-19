GIRARD, Kan. — Crawford County election officials say their hand recount of ballots on the Value Them Both abortion measure left the county’s outcome of the Aug. 2 vote virtually unchanged.
A larger than expected number of voters rejected the constitutional amendment, which would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and allowed the Legislature to further restrict or outright ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide.
Crawford County voters also rejected the constitutional amendment with 5,845 “no” votes and 4,653 “yes” votes, according to early election results.
Nine of the state’s 105 counties, including Crawford County, had been ordered to do a recount by the secretary of state’s office. The request for the recount had come from Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, an election conspiracy promoter. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, is covering most of the nearly $120,000 cost, which was enough for a partial recount.
Crawford County’s hand recount of the ballots began on Tuesday afternoon and was conducted by an equal number of Republicans and Democrats over the course of two days. The numbers were reviewed by the board of canvassers Friday morning and the results were approved, according to Lisa Lusker, county clerk.
The final results showed only a difference of two “no” votes, bringing the total to 5,847, Lusker said. The amount of “yes” votes did not change, she said.
Machine error
Lusker said the two additional votes were due to overvotes, which is when both “yes” and “no” are selected on a ballot. On election night, the machine marked the two ballots as spoiled votes and didn’t include them in the final results. The error was caught by officials during the hand recount of nearly 11,000 ballots this week, Lusker said.
“There was a ballot where someone had used a pencil to darken in the ‘yes’ bubble, erased it and then darkened in the ‘no’ bubble,” she said. “The ‘no’ bubble was definitely darker than the ‘yes’ bubble, but the machine was reading it as an overvote. When we put it in the machine on election night, it kicked it back out. If it overvotes, it shows that you marked both ‘yes’ and ‘no,’ so it nullifies that one question.”
The cost of the Crawford County recount was approximately $2,000, according to Lusker.
She said a hand recount of ballots during any election cycle can be challenging because humans are more prone to errors than the machines. Two different bipartisan groups completed the recount this week to ensure accuracy and fairness.
“You have humans who are subject to getting tired or putting ballots in the wrong stack, and that’s why we let the first group go and brought in a second group to come back the next day and clean everything up to make sure it was where it needed to be,” Lusker said. “It made a huge difference.”
Lusker said she’s confident in the final election results. The next step in the process is to have the totals sent to the secretary of state’s office, which will certify the results.
“I’m absolutely confident in the results, and I’m a huge proponent of the machines,” Lusker said. “I do think the machines are more accurate than hand counts would ever be, but we do post-election audits for that reason. This is how we know that our machines are accurate.”
All nine counties are expected to finish their recount by Saturday.
Post-election audit
The purpose of a post-election audit is to provide Kansans with verification of the vote count in each county. Officials conduct a manual count of paper ballots for the races selected for audit to ensure the vote total matches the tabulator count.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Wednesday that all 105 Kansas counties had completed their post-election audit and close-race audit from Aug. 2.
Counties are required to submit the results to the secretary of state’s office for final approval. Schwab said the audit process promotes election transparency and provides verification of election results.
“Now more than ever, Kansas voters can be assured that their vote was counted, and counted correctly,” he said in a statement.
