The noise level was just short of deafening and the excitement was high as more than two dozen children, ages 6 to about 12 or 13 gathered at the new Creative Learning Alliance Creativity Lab to learn about science and celebrate women and girls in science.
The CLA celebrated International Women and Girls in Science Day on Friday with a program of science-related activities planned and hosted by the Missouri Southern State University’s Women in Science group.
It was the first activity hosted by the alliance at its new Creativity Lab located at 905 S. Main St. in Joplin.
“We’re fairly new, we just started working on getting a science center in the Joplin area,” said Kitty Ward, Board Secretary with the Creative Learning Alliance Board of Directors. “This is our first step here in this building.
“We’re so excited that we have our own location. We’re so lucky to get in this growing part of Main Street too. Hopefully this will be a very temporary location because we’re hoping to secure some larger facility because as you can see it’s already pretty crowded in there. We have a board of directors, we’re a 501(C)(3), we have several committees and you’ll probably start hearing more about us because we’ll start doing our capital fundraising campaign soon.”
Ward said 25 children signed up and paid $5 each to be a part of Friday’s event, but it appeared that more than 25 attended.
The children started out playing and working with science-related exhibits the alliance has set up in the front of their new location.
The group of children was divided in two, and the groups took turns working on other science experiments with the seven or so members of Missouri Southern’s Women in Science group.
One experiment included placing a balloon in a box containing liquid nitrogen and watching the balloon shrivel up in the super-cold nitrogen, only to re-inflate when it returns to room temperature.
Another involved a plasma light ball, a plastic ball containing electricity that connects with your finger when you touch it.
Rebekah Sweyko, president of Missouri Southern Women in Science, said they only recently learned about the Creative Learning Alliance and were pleased to collaborate with them on their first event in their current home.
“They approached us in September at Third Thursday in downtown Joplin and their pitch was to help the create and plan this event,” Sweko said. “So we’ve been part of the creation and planning process of this event since the beginning. We’re here doing things like playing with liquid nitrogen and seeing how paper can get dyed with shaving cream and a bunch of different physics demos.”
J.T. Clayton, 11, a student at Webb City Middle School, really enjoyed the event at the Creativity Lab. Clayton’s favorite experiment was a vortex ring cannon that fired perfectly round smoke rings from a plastic device.
“It was so cool because you could see the smoke rings and they were perfect circles,” Clayton said. “A lot of kids can learn here and have fun experimenting here. You can make learning fun by experiments. With experiments you can make things fun because you get to experience it yourself and you don’t have to learn it on pieces of paper or on a computer screen.”
Clayton’s mother, Wrandi Clayton, said she only recently learned about the Creative Learning Alliance and was excited about their idea to build a science center in Joplin.
“When we travel we like to check out the science museums and their kids activity centers,” she said. “They like the hands-on activities, it’s a lot of fun, it’s good for them to be exposed to that science that they’re not getting in the classroom.
“It’s just something our community needs. There’s not enough focus on science for kids and with these young women from Missouri Southern, it’s exciting to see young people still wanting to get involved in the sciences.”
Ward said this was the first of what the Creative Learning Alliance board hopes will be monthly events at their new Lab.
Ward said people should follow the Creative Learning Alliance on Facebook and Instagram to learn about future activities.
Sweyko, from Missouri Southern’s Women in Science group, said she’s excited to see what the Creative Learning Lab starts doing and was happy to help them get started.
“The fact that Creative Learning Alliance has been able to make a museum fun to get kids active in science and get them excited is an amazing thing for Joplin as a community,” Sweyko said. “There’s not really anything like this around here, and I think that’s one of the main reasons they are able to fill a role that’s been empty for so long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.