Crime, COVID-19 and a Joplin City Council meeting are keeping Globe reporters busy today. As is the chaos in professional baseball.
Jeff Lehr covered a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County for James Pride, who is accused of fatally stabbing a woman 17 times. Jeff also will have the latest on the Carthage homicide over the weekend.
We'll also have an interview with New York City-based author Jax Miller, who has spent much of the past few years traveling to Northeast Oklahoma with one goal in mind — to research and write about the disappearance and presumed murders of 16-year-old Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman and the murders of Ashley’s parents, Kathy and Danny Freeman. The fruits of her labor — "Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth and the Case of Two Missing Girls" — was formally released last week.
As for COVID-19, Joplin community leaders said hospitalizations and cases continue to decrease, but they did confirm five more deaths today that had previously been announced by Spring River Christian Village. Fall practices for Joplin students out for sports also begins next Monday, with the first Joplin football game scheduled for Aug. 28, against Webb City.
Newton County also announced more COVID-19 deaths.
And Tyson Foods said that COVID-19 has so far cost it $340 million, including costs associated with worker health and availability, production plant downtime, costs for personal protective equipment, plant sanitization, COVID-19 testing, and $114 million in "thank you" bonuses the company said it paid to front-line employees, which is partially offset by CARES Act credits.
We'll also have the latest from tonight's Joplin City Council meeting and discussion of an ordinance that would allow developer Woodsonia Joplin to establish a community improvement district southeast of 32nd Street and Range Line Road for a future retail project.
And our sports department also will keep you updated on the chaos that is baseball, as more players test positive and more games are postponed.
Busy day!
