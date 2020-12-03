Criminal charges in duck boat case dismissed in federal court

The criminal charges three men were facing in the duck boat disaster that claimed 17 lives two years ago on Table Rock Lake have been tossed out of federal court on jurisdictional grounds.
Judge M. Douglas Harpool ruled Wednesday that the lake near Branson does not constitute "a navigable waterway" — in the sense of a geographical body that supports commercial shipping — and therefore the federal court in Springfield lacks admiralty jurisdiction over criminal offenses that transpire upon its waters.
The ruling dismissed charges of misconduct and negligence against the boat's captain, Kenneth Scott McKee, and two employees of Ride the Ducks Branson, operations supervisor Charles Baltzell and general manager Curtis Lanham, with respect to the sinking of a duck boat on July 19, 2018.
The charges stemmed from a superseding indictment of the three defendants by a federal grand jury in June 2019 that sought to hold them criminally responsible for taking 31 passengers out on the lake as a storm with winds in excess of 70 mph approached. The boat did not make it back to shore before the storm hit and swamped the vessel.
Defense attorneys filed several motions to dismiss the charges on various grounds earlier this year. The motions were referred to Magistrate Judge David Rush for a preliminary review, and his report and recommendation to dismiss the charges for lack of jurisdiction were filed with the court in September.
Harpool reviewed the matter and concurred with Rush, who had suggested that the proper venue for prosecution of any alleged criminal offenses was in a state court.
Defense attorneys argued that federal case law had determined that Table Rock Lake was not "a navigable waterway," a key requirement in establishing federal jurisdiction.
Federal prosecutors could appeal the dismissal. Don Ledford, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas City, said the office would not comment on the judge's decision.
Ripley Entertainment, which owned the former World War II vehicle, settled 31 lawsuits related to the sinking. The boats, once a popular draw in the Southwest Missouri tourist town, have not returned to the lake since the sinking.
The waters of Table Rock Lake lie in both Missouri and Arkansas. The duck boat sinking took place on the Missouri side of the lake.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
