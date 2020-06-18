As an intensive care unit charge nurse, Nichole Lewis is used to caring for critically ill patients.
In that role with Freeman Health System, Lewis serves as part of the rapid response team, providing resources hospitalwide for the medical staff.
This spring, the Miami, Oklahoma, woman added another item to her list of duties when she joined the COVID-19 unit at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
“It’s been scary at times,” Lewis said, mostly because of the unknown factors. “It’s scary but gratifying too. We take the best care of (the patients).”
Always a nurse
Lewis attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, graduating with her associate degree in nursing.
“NEO was a better fit for me, because it was a smaller school. It was a great school and perfect match,” she said.
A “grown and raised” Freeman nurse, Lewis joined the hospital staff in December 2005 as a cardiology nurse. She’s also worked as a travel nurse and flight nurse.
“I feel like nursing is my identity,” Lewis said. “Some people say I’m a mom; I say I’m a nurse. I’m very proud to be a nurse.”
Providing comfort
The pursuit of nursing also was influenced by her mother, Andrea Hubbard, who retired last year at the age of 72 from Mercy Hospital Joplin after working for years in the cardiac unit and in the GI lab.
In addition to her mother, Lewis’ two sisters are also nurses — one in Oklahoma, the other in Pennsylvania. Lewis’ daughter, Tiffany, 23, works as a nurse tech in Freeman’s cardiology unit, saving to attend nursing school.
Lewis said nursing has taught her many lessons about the human body and diseases. It’s also taught her to provide compassionate care for people in need.
“It gives you compassion to take care of them and to show them dignity among other things,” Lewis said. “On my worst day, I could not imagine being anything else but a nurse. I love being a nurse.”
Lewis said she hopes to stay at Freeman for the remainder of her career. She ponders returning to school to complete her bachelor’s degree in nursing — but says a desire to remain in direct interaction with her patients remains.
“I’m not quite ready to leave the bedside quite yet,” Lewis said. “I always seem to find the little things to connect with them. I don’t see myself sitting behind a desk."
