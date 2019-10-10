WEBB CITY, Mo. — The 50th anniversary of the nationwide, interfaith CROP Hunger Walk will be celebrated locally on Saturday with the Ozark Area Walk, which will take off from the Webb City Farmers Market at 106 E. Tracy St.
Clint Lambeth, pastor at Central United Methodist Church in Webb City, said his church is one of several area groups involved in the local walk's steering committee, including Missouri Southern State University, the congregations of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, South Joplin Christian Church and others. CUMC has been involved in supporting the local walk for 27 years, Lambeth said, but this is the first year the congregation has moved into a coordinating position.
"We're expecting around 100 walkers this year, which is a little more than in recent years, thanks to some good coverage we've had on our Facebook page," Lambeth said. "We're hoping once it's all finished that we'll have raised around $7,000."
Walkers will raise funds to help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches coordinated mostly through the interdenominational agency Church World Service. This year's walk theme is "Ending Hunger One Step at a Time."
Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the walk kicking off at 9:30 a.m. Attendees, whether enrolled with groups, churches or as individuals, can walk either 1 mile or 2 1/2 miles around the trail at King Jack Park. Lambeth suggested a donation of $10 per walker, but stressed that any amount would be appreciated.
One-quarter of the funds raised will support the work of Crosslines Ministries Joplin and the MSSU Foundation’s Lion Co-Op food and personal hygiene pantry for students dealing with food insecurity. The remainder of funds will support the global work of Church World Service, which works in more than 30 countries worldwide to empower local communities.
Guests are also welcome to purchase a Cooking for a Cause breakfast at the farmers market from 8 to 11 a.m. All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the CROP Hunger Walk. The meal includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, sausage patties, and slices of local tomatoes served with coffee or orange juice for $6 per person.
Registrations and donations will be accepted via crophungerwalk.org/joplinmo. Anniversary T-shirts will be available for purchase on site.
Monetary donations, made payable to CWS/CROP, may be mailed to Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania St., Webb City, MO 64870. Donations will be accepted through Oct. 26.
Lambeth said that while the local walk has historically raised funds through area churches, the committee hopes next year to bring businesses and corporations on board as sponsors to increase the event's scope and success.
"It's been a good cooperative effort with a lot of churches in and around Joplin, and we see it having a good future here," Lambeth said.
Details: 417-673-4238, 417-850-4238.
