Crosslines Ministries expects to see increased need for food and rental assistance because of job layoffs resulting from the COVID-19 virus threat.
At the same time, the organization needed to comply with social distancing recommendations for the safety of clients and workers during the COVID-19 threat.
So while the organization was closed this week for spring break, the staff worked to convert the organization's operations instead of taking a vacation.
Those changes will be in effect when Crosslines reopens Monday at 320 School Ave.
Instead of clients choosing food inside the building, they will fill out requests on the organization's website and then pick it up at a designated time in a drive-thru lane at Crosslines. Food orders also can be made by telephone, though the online orders can be filled faster, said Rodney Rambo, executive director.
The reasons for reorganizing the operation were in response to the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there should be no more than 50 people gathered in a place at one time. There have been many times when there were more than 50 in the Crosslines service center, Rambo said.
"Additionally we have a large percentage of volunteers who would fall into the at-risk age bracket, so we don't want them to be in harm's way," Rambo said. Many of the deaths from illness caused by the virus have been people over the age of 50 and/or people with heart and lung diseases or other illnesses that compromise immunity.
Use of a calendar schedule for volunteers to work also has been temporarily changed so that the organization does not exceed the recommended limit on the number of people in the building. Instead, volunteers will be called in as needed.
Another change clients will see is that the operation has converted to giving out food only. No clothing or household items will be distributed for now.
Donors are being asked to contribute money rather than food, clothing and household goods. Those items are not being accepted during the change in operations.
Food and commodity distributions will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Volunteers will pack pantry boxes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the pickup days based on the requests clients submit. Orders should be submitted 24 hours in advance of the client's preferred pickup day.
"It will not be client choice at this time," Rambo said of the food items clients will receive. "Things will be prepackaged. They can designate if they have food allergies, but everything else will be whatever we have on hand at the time." Food allergies can be designated on the application form.
During spring break, staff built a new website with a new form that can be filled out with a smartphone or a computer. Clients who do not have access to the internet can leave a voice mail on at organization's number, and somebody will call them back to get more information.
"The website is live now so people can do an order now for Monday," Rambo said.
The prepackaged pantry boxes and drive-thru service also will help to fill extra orders the ministry expects to receive.
"We are expecting a lot of people because of layoffs or hours cut at work," Rambo said.
Though it's a change in the way people are used to receiving food and commodities, "We recognize our clients need it now more than ever. So this is the best balance of those two things," Rambo said of the reorganization.
With an expected increase of people displaced from their jobs because of the state of emergency declared in response to the virus threat, there is a corresponding need for financial donations.
"Instead of spending $20 in groceries to donate, just give us the money because $20 is equivalent to $100 because of our purchasing partners. It is important anytime, but especially right now," Rambo said.
Crosslines also helps people in a pinch with one-time assistance for a rent payment and, in the past, on utility expenses.
An application for rental assistance is available on the organization's website.
"Rent has become more of a priority because of this situation, so we have stopped taking utility applications. Part of that is because the Economic Security Corp. has a lot of money available for utility assistance," Rambo said.
To quality for rental assistance, a person can only be one month in arrears because of a hardship. Applicants must have income and the hardship or crisis a one-time event.
Guidelines for the assisted are listed on the assistance application that can be found on the organization's website.
Assistance applications
To apply for food through Crosslines, use the organization's website at www.crosslinesjoplin.org. To submit a request by phone, call 417-782-8384 and follow the prompts.
