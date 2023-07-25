The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Joplin to build a crosswalk north of Joplin High School across 20th Street.
The crosswalk will connect the driveway of the high school’s performing arts center with the alley next to Sunny Jim Park.
The safety of students crossing 20th Street has been a concern for district officials for some time. The 20th Street corridor has two east- and westbound lanes and a center turn lane, with a wide sidewalk that connects to 20th Street.
“To draw a clear picture in your mind, consider the game Frogger,” said Dave Pettit, the district’s facilities director, referencing the 1981 arcade game in which the player guides frogs across a busy road. “When the (high school) building was built new (in 2014), there was discussion of a crosswalk, there was discussion of a stoplight. When the real world came, we found that kids were crossing at several different places, none of which were marked, and (it) became a danger to our students. Our concern had grown enough that we wanted to chat with the city to see what solution could come of that.”
Dan Johnson, the city’s public works director, said last week that the final design is for a crosswalk with a concrete refuge island in the middle. The crosswalk will have rectangular rapid flashing beacons installed, similar to the crossing at 20th Street and Murphy Boulevard.
When someone approaches the crosswalk, they will push a button and lights on the beacon will begin flashing for traffic in the first two lanes of the road that they will cross, said Matt Harding, assistant superintendent of operations. Once they get to the island, they will push a second button to activate the flashing lights for the remaining two lanes of traffic, he said.
The crosswalk will be solar-powered, eliminating the need to replace any batteries in the future, Harding said.
The memorandum of understanding divides the cost of the project between the district and the city, with each paying $19,252.42. The school district’s half would be paid through the 2023-24 capital outlay budget.
Pettit said initial cost projections for the project a year ago were approximately three times higher than what was presented Tuesday. He said city staff have done a lot of work internally to help bring the cost down.
“I think this is a fantastic way to take care of our students at a reasonable cost,” he said.
According to the agreement, the city of Joplin will hold the contract for the project and oversee the crosswalk’s installation.
Lunch prices
In other business Tuesday, the board approved a 10-cent increase to school lunches. Lunches now will cost $2 at elementary schools, $2.15 at middle schools and $2.35 at the high school. Adult lunches will cost $3.25, a 15-cent increase.
Rick Kenkel, director of child nutrition services for the district, said the increased prices were recommended because the cost of food and supplies increased by 25% to 27% during the past fiscal year, which ended June 30.
“It’s challenging,” he said of the rise of food costs, “but I don’t want to do major increases.”
Breakfast will continue to be offered for free to students, “which is something we would like more of our students to take advantage of, if possible,” Harding said. Participation in the program varies by school, he said.
Across the district, the percentage of students eating breakfast at school is around 40%, Kenkel said.
