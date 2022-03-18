Members of the Joplin community and beyond braved the rainy, 39-degree weather on Friday to pay their respects for fallen Joplin police Officer Jake Reed during a funeral procession in his honor led by dozens of supporting departments.
Reed, 27, and Cpl. Ben Cooper, 46, were both shot and killed last week after responding to a disturbance call. Officer Rick Hirshey, 53, was seriously injured. The gunman was killed by Capt. William Davis, 36, who was not injured. Cooper’s funeral procession was held on Tuesday.
Reed was an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to several recipients after his death on March 11.
The Brookline Fire Department raised an American flag with its ladder truck at the corner of Third and Main streets in Joplin ahead of the procession. The line of vehicles and motorcycles traveled from Reed’s funeral service at Missouri Southern State University to Main Street and ended at Seventh Street and Duquesne Road.
Despite the cold, members of the community lined up along Main Street with umbrellas and signs in hand. Shelby Moore, of Joplin, stood at the corner of Third and Main streets holding a sign that read, “Matthew 5:9. Honor. Respect. Remember.”
“It was pretty emotional to see the funeral procession,” she said. “I was born and raised in Joplin, and we need to respect everybody, especially the police department. We’re just praying for everybody.”
Maryann Palmer, of Joplin, had the opportunity to attend Reed’s funeral service before racing over to Main Street to watch the procession. Palmer said the funeral, during which loved ones and fellow officers celebrated Reed’s life, was heartwarming.
“We stood out here in the weather because Reed and Cooper made the ultimate sacrifice, and we can at least be here to support the police department,” she said. “It was really heartwarming to see all of the officers who came from all over the country. The Joplin community has always been a place where we’ve supported each other.”
Palmer said she lost her home during the May 2011 tornado and was helped by emergency personnel following the tragedy.
“We got so much support from them after the tornado, and we just need to do our part now,” she said. “I think I saw a New York department here today, which I thought was really cool because 9/11 was another time that brought us together.”
Randy Jones, of Joplin, attended both Cooper’s and Reed’s funeral processions this week in a show of solidarity. He said his heart goes out to the Joplin Police Department and the families and loved ones of the fallen officers.
“I know not everyone could make it out, but we live here, and it’s our community,” he said. “I grew up respecting the police. We want the officers and the families to know that we love you and we’re praying for you.”
Mary Coyle, of Joplin, said she was shocked to see police departments from as far away as Texas and Chicago in attendance for the visitation and procession of the Joplin police officers.
“I think it shows that everyone supports the Joplin Police Department, and I really feel that the government should give the officers more protection to avoid situations like this,” she said. “They deserve more protection to be able to safely do their jobs.”
Coyle said she’d like to see the same amount of support shown to the Bonne Terre Police Department, which saw its own tragedy earlier this week. Bonne Terre police Officer Lane Burns, 30, a Carthage native, was killed during a shootout at a Motel 6 in St. Louis on Thursday.
“We stand behind the department, and we have them in our thoughts and prayers,” Coyle said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.