NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder may not have a football team or martial arts team, but starting later this year, students will be able to throw touchdowns and grapple while representing their school.
The college's board of trustees on Monday approved establishing an esports team that will compete in National Junior College Athletic Association contests. The college is now working on securing computer and networking equipment, choosing a coach and finding players for the team, as well as sponsors to support it.
"We plan to reach out to sponsors once we find out all of our needs, and we're already hearing from people interested in helping out," Athletic Director John Sisemore said. "We did a survey with our existing athletes and other kids about participating, and there is tons of interest."
The NJCAA announced the creation of its esports league in September. NJCAA Esports is a partnership between the NJCAA, Legacy Esports and EsportsU, and is currently the only national esports association for two-year colleges such as Crowder.
As more people play video games, the rise of streaming platforms such as Twitch shows that an audience for watching those games being played is developing quickly. Sisemore said that the industry generated $900 million last year.
According to a news release, Christopher Parker, president and CEO of the NJCAA, said that those growth trends were too big to ignore. NJCAA Esports will essentially manage the administration of tournaments and software on the player side, and sponsorship, ticketing and advertising on the spectator side.
"The growth trend of the esports industry has given member colleges a remarkable opportunity to create and manage programs, increase enrollment and retention, and make a greater positive impact in their communities," Parker said in the release.
Sisemore said that Crowder hopes to capitalize on that potential for growth. He said NJCAA Esports is holding a soft rollout of its competitions.
"We feel like this will help recruit students we normally could not recruit," Sisemore said. "We feel like this is going to grow into the general public in a faster period of time than traditional athletics."
This season, students will be able to compete in one of three video games:
• "Rocket League." Developed by Psyonix, "Rocket League" is a variation of soccer where players drive cars to knock a large ball into a goal. Success calls for mastering a variety of aerial techniques, including jumps and spins.
• "Madden NFL '19." EA Sports' yearly fully licensed NFL football game lets players pick their favorite teams as they take charge of coaching, play-calling and more.
• "Super Smash Bros." Nintendo's fighting game pits heroes and villains from its other games in mortal combat with each other on multileveled platforms and alongside other hazards.
Nine Missouri colleges have already registered, and Crowder's team could be formed and ready to play as early as this year in regional competitions, Sisemore said. State and national competitions likely won't be on the team's plan until 2020.
Sisemore hopes to have a team of eight to 10 players, who must meet NJCAA eligibility requirements, including being enrolled with 12 or more credit hours a semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.