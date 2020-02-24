NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College students could see an increase of $3 to $9 per credit hour for the fall 2020 semester.
The Crowder College board of trustees approved the first reading of a measure that would increase tuition rates overall by about 3.8%, with international students seeing the largest increase. The package calls for an increase from $92 to $95 per credit hour for in-district students, from $148 to $154 for out-of-district students, and from $202 to $211 for international students.
The increase is in line with the college's plan of incremental increases each year, said President Glenn Coltharp, who said that Crowder is one of the least expensive two-year colleges in the state.
"We like to stay down there to make our education as affordable for students as possible," Coltharp said. "We also look at trying to do a small increase every year so we don't ever have to do a big increase."
Rates were increased from $2 to $8 per credit hour last year for the current academic year.
Board members will pick the matter up again on March 23 for final approval. These rates are being used to develop the college's budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, Coltharp said.
Crowder has also joined an effort of all of the state's community colleges to ask the state for a $30 million increase in appropriations, similar to a $40 million increase four-year universities received last year.
If granted, however, Crowder's share of that appropriation would be used for more long-term, capital improvement projects, Coltharp said. The tuition increases will go more toward education programs and staff salaries.
"The thing that's always been impressive with Crowder is that we can do so much to help students on so little funds," Coltharp said. "We have a creative faculty and staff, because community colleges don't traditionally have a lot of money to operate on."
