NEOSHO, Mo. — As Crowder College begins the search for its next president, it has one qualification that must be met.
“We want a qualified servant-leader president,” said Andy Wood, who chairs the Crowder College Board of Trustees. “We are a servant-leader college. That is number one.”
The board has started the process of finding a candidate to succeed President Glenn Coltharp, who announced in April his intent to retire. He will remain on the job until after the spring 2022 semester, in order to give the college time to find a replacement.
The board on Tuesday chose the firm operated by the Association of Community College Trustees, of which Crowder is a member, to conduct the search. The contract approved by board members for the search is worth $35,000, and it was chosen over two other firms that made offers of $65,000 each.
Wood said the college has not used a search firm in the past few searches, but the importance of the position calls for a nationwide search, he said. Wood also said that a qualified candidate may already be on campus, as well.
“Based on what Missouri Southern had done, we wanted to engage a search firm this time to see if we can broaden our scope,” Wood said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t think an internal candidate isn’t qualified. We would just like to have a national search.”
In addition to sticking with the college’s mission of servant-leadership, Wood said the college seeks a candidate who is familiar with specific issues that face community colleges. The candidate must also understand how the college is family oriented, Wood said.
A presidential search committee composed of college stakeholders will be announced in about a week, Wood said.
Coltharp was hired in 2018 to replace Jennifer Methvin, who stepped down after four years to accept a chancellor position at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Wood said Coltharp has led the college through some of its biggest challenges, including a ransomware attack and the COVID-19 pandemic.
