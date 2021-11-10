NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College board of trustees will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in a closed session to discuss the scheduling of open forums for the final candidates of its presidential search.
The board is looking to hire a successor to President Glenn Coltharp, who has been in the role since 2018. He recently announced his retirement.
In July, the board hired a search firm operated by the Association of Community College Trustees to conduct a nationwide search. Public forums were held earlier this fall to give the public an opportunity to give input about what sort of candidate should be sought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.