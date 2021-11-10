NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College board of trustees will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in a closed session to discuss the scheduling of open forums for the final candidates of its presidential search.

The board is looking to hire a successor to President Glenn Coltharp, who has been in the role since 2018. He recently announced his retirement.

In July, the board hired a search firm operated by the Association of Community College Trustees to conduct a nationwide search. Public forums were held earlier this fall to give the public an opportunity to give input about what sort of candidate should be sought.

