NEOSHO, Mo. — The building trades program at Crowder College will auction off two cabins built by its students.
The cabins are 12 feet by 24 feet and each include a kitchenette, full bath with tub and shower, open floor plan, and hookups for washer and dryer units. They are built on 6-foot-by-6-foot skids for full mobility.
The buildings will be sold using an online auction that begins Monday and continues through noon Tuesday, June 30. The minimum bid on each cabin is $14,000; the value for each is listed on the auction website as $20,000. Buyers will be able to bid online and set a maximum bid; the successful bidder will be notified at the end of the auction.
To view the cabins online and to bid, go to one.bidpal.net/tinyhouse. Potential buyers also will be able to view the cabins in person from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday while the auction is active.
Cabins will be sold “as is” and must be moved from Crowder by July 31. Buyers must pay the full purchase price by June 30; loading, transporting and insurance will be the buyers’ responsibility.
Students in Crowder’s building trades program construct cabins while learning about framing, roofing, plumbing, electrical and finish work. The program is part of the Crowder Technical Education Center and includes high school students from Neosho, McDonald County, Seneca, East Newton and Diamond school districts. The class is taught by Andy McClain.
Proceeds will go back into the construction program at the college. McClain told the Globe last year that the cabin auctions have made an estimated $30,000 in profit for the program over the years.
Details: 417-455-5596.
