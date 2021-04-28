If you tune in to the television tonight, you'll likely find coverage of President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress.
He's expected to outline a $1.8 trillion proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, child care and monthly payments to parents. He also will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic response.
So what do residents here think of the possibility of two years of free community college? Reporter Joe Hadsall has checked in with the president of Crowder College in Neosho, and freelance reporter Glory Reitz has chatted with some Crowder students. We'll bring you their responses along with the Associated Press' complete coverage of Biden's speech.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of the first day of trial for Daniel Franklin, who is charged in Jasper County in a sexual abuse case.
- A roundup of live performances planned this summer by Connect2Culture.
- Information about drive-thru vaccine clinics offered by Freeman Health System.
Stay safe and dry in this rainy weather.
