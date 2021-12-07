NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College board of trustees will meet in a closed session at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 217 S. Lafayette in Neosho.
The meeting will be closed for personnel reasons. The board has been interviewing four finalists for the presidency of the college, and the candidates recently participated in a series of public forums on the campus.
The agenda says no action or votes will be taken by the board at this time.
