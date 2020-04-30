NEOSHO, Mo. — The competitive world of organized video gaming hasn’t missed a beat during the pandemic.
So neither will the Crowder College esports team.
The Roughriders are set to host their first esports event Friday through Sunday in an online Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament on Nintendo Switch. The one-on-one tournament will be single elimination and is open to the public.
“This is an event we’ve been looking forward to probably since we first formed an esports program at Crowder earlier this year,” said Jackson Lewis, manager of the Crowder esports team.
People of all ages can register for the tournament at battlefly.com/crowder-college-esports, but those under 13 will need an adult to assist with the registration.
Competition will begin at 6 p.m. each day. The semifinals and finals of the event will be livestreamed on Twitch at twitch.tv/roughrideresports.
“For people who enjoy (the) game and are stuck indoors for the most part, this gives them something to do,” Lewis said. “The competitions are 100% online, so all you need is a Nintendo Switch and online access. It’s free to play and it comes with pretty good incentives.”
Prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers, with the champion earning free tuition for three credit hours at Crowder and the runner-up earning a $25 gift card to the Crowder bookstore. The winner will also have the option to trade in the credit-hour prize for a bookstore gift card.
The Crowder esports program, formed in January, is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association and competes against different schools across the nation in games such as Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Rocket League, Overwatch and FIFA.
"We hope to have more teams in different games added to our program in the near future," Lewis said. "The popularity of gaming is growing quickly, so it's an exciting time for all of us."
NJCAA Esports is a partnership between the NJCAA, Legacy Esports and EsportsU, and is currently the only national esports association for two-year colleges such as Crowder.
