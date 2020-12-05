NEOSHO, MO. — The Crowder College Foundation’s annual Festival of Wreaths fundraiser last month was a success, with low physical attendance because of the pandemic but high online participation, officials said.
The event drew about half its normal attendance, but with the large number of online bidders, it raised nearly $90,000 for scholarships, said Haley Reardon, assistant director of resource development and alumni relations. Counting bidders and sponsors who donated money or merchandise to the annual auction, the event had about 400 supporters, she said.
“That will go a long, long way and do a whole lot of good at Crowder College,” Reardon said. “There will be students who benefit for years to come because of the generosity that the public has shown and continues to show.”
The money raised will go into the foundation scholarship fund for future students, Reardon said. She estimated that this year’s profit will cover 30 to 40 scholarships.
College officials had worried that regular donors, many of whom are local businesses damaged by the economic effects of the coronavirus, wouldn’t be able to give as much as usual. But donors were as generous as ever, Reardon said, and frugality on the part of the college also helped contribute to a slightly larger profit than last year’s fundraiser.
Reardon said the event has been “electronically integrated” since before she took her position eight years ago. Participants can register and bid online, an aspect that was particularly useful this year as the event worked to comply with coronavirus prevention measures.
Reardon said this year’s fundraiser was set up and run by about 20 volunteers from the campus and community.
Students who receive foundation scholarships are required to spend two to four hours volunteering, and several chose to fulfill that time this year with the Festival of Wreaths.
Reardon said the fundraiser is a community event that requires support, and she is grateful to have been able to hold it this year.
“We were just so thrilled to be able to even have half the people here physically, and to be able to achieve what we did,” she said.
