Crowder College this week is hosting the Southwest District Skills USA welding competition at the Joplin Advanced Training & Technology Center. The competition includes high school students from five area schools and college students from Crowder and Ozark Technical College.
Top finishers from each competition will go on to the state level this spring. Crowder College also will award scholarships to the top finishers.
Learn more in a story from reporter Joe Hadsall at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- The latest advice from Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau, this time about face mask scams.
- A preview of the popular Paris Week event at Joplin's Empire Market.
- Details about possible changes coming to the Joplin School District's COVID-19 plan.
Have a nice Wednesday night.
