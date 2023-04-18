NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College Lee Library annual book sale is going on now at Wright Conference Center, Room C, inside the Arnold Farber building on the Neosho campus. The sale is open to the public.
The sale is open until 6 p.m. today, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Hardback books are priced at $1, paperback books and media are 50 cents and children's books are 25 cents. Payment may be made by cash or card.
Funds from the sale help the Friends of the Library purchase equipment and books and schedule lecture speakers and special events through the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.