NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College's Lee Library is seeking donations of used books for its annual book sale, which will be April 18-20 in the Wright Conference Center inside the Arnold Farber building on the Neosho campus.
Books may be dropped off at Lee Library during regular hours; call 417-455-5606 to make arrangements for assistance when dropping off books. Donations will be accepted through the week prior to the book sale, which will be open to the public.
Funds from the sale help the Friends of the Library group purchase equipment and books and schedule lecture speakers and special events throughout the year.
