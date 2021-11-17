NEOSHO, Mo. — After a nationwide search, the Crowder College board of trustees has announced four finalists for the position of president.
Finalists, in alphabetical order, are:
• Kim Armstrong, vice chancellor for student, equity and community affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers in Malvern, Arkansas. She previously worked as vice chancellor of student affairs at that institution.
She holds a doctorate degree in physiological/neuropsychology and cognitive child development, a master's degree in physiological/neuropsychology and a bachelor's degree in psychology, all from Howard University in Washington, D.C.
• David Hinds, a consultant with the Texas Association of Community Colleges in Austin, Texas. He previously was the president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas.
He holds a doctorate degree in philosophy in educational administration from the University of Texas-Austin, a master's degree in business administration from the University of Houston and a bachelor's degree in business education from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
• Katricia Pierson, president of East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. She previously worked as provost and vice president of academic affairs at that institution.
She holds a doctorate in English and a master's degree in English from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville and a bachelor's degree in English and journalism secondary education from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.
• Colleen Simpson, vice president of student services and regional learning centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She previously worked as administrator for retention and student success at Bronx Community College, CUNY, in New York.
She holds a doctorate in educational leadership, administration and policy from Fordham University in New York, and a master's degree in higher education administration and a bachelor's degree in international marketing from Bernard M. Baruch College, CUNY, in New York.
The next president will succeed Glenn Coltharp, who has served in the role since 2018. He recently announced his retirement.
