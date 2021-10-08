NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is one of 16 nationwide recipients of a Catalyze Challenge Grant, which will provide $450,000 to pilot software development learning opportunities at two area regional career and technical education centers.
Crowder will coordinate the pilot project through two high school career and technical education centers. The grant will also fund the creation of competitive youth coding leagues in multiple middle schools and junior high schools in partnership with Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based company.
Codefi partners with private and public groups to train digital workers and entrepreneurs, build and attract software-focused companies, and create community spaces in rural communities.
