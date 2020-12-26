NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is selling a house with years of history as a faculty living space and classroom for various programs.
Crowder will accept bids on the three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bathroom house until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. The college will open the house, 3880 Crowder Drive, for a tour to prospective bidders at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes to the Neosho campus' information desk in the Arnold Farber Building, although the campus will be closed for the holidays until Monday, Jan. 4. The purchaser will be responsible for payment of all closing costs, including survey, title policies and attorney fees.
The college purchased the house as part of the same real estate package as its original dormitories, said Cindy Brown, director of public information. Since then, new dorms have been constructed on the campus, and the old dorms were converted to apartments.
For a time, various coaches occupied the house, which is about a four-minute drive from the Neosho campus, Brown said. Coaches' housing eventually was moved to Roughrider Village, directly across the street from the campus. The house then became a venue for a literacy program, weaving classes and other programs.
Crowder has since stopped offering weaving classes, and the house has been vacant for about a year, Brown said. She said she’s not sure how many people will be interested in purchasing it, but she believes it to be a good house within easy reach of major roads.
“I would think it would be worth looking at it just because of where it’s located,” Brown said.
Interested parties can contact TJ Angel at tjangel@crowder.edu with questions. Photos of the property can be found at crowder.edu.
