NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is among the institutions recently recognized by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development for increasing its graduation rate.
The Coordinating Board for Higher Education, the state's top panel for colleges and universities, last month recognized seven schools for improving their graduation rates by at least 10% in the past five years; nearly two dozen other institutions, Crowder among them, raised their graduation rates by at least 5% during the same time frame.
The state higher education department tracks that data because it is working toward a goal, set in 2011, in which 60% of working-age adults in Missouri hold a degree or certificate by 2025.
Crowder College President Glenn Coltharp said the college began an effort to raise its graduation rate around the same time as the state set its goal, but the coordination wasn’t intentional. Crowder has an “umbrella goal” of helping students reach graduation without sacrificing the quality of education, he said.
“You don’t want to lower your standards just so you can increase the graduation rate,” Coltharp said. “You’ve got to keep the standards high, but you’ve also got to offer more support, and ... I think our teachers do a great job of that.”
The most common way to measure community college graduation rates is by the number of students who graduate after three years of studies, said Cindy Brown, Crowder's director of public information. She said by those standards, Crowder currently has a 35% graduation rate, although some students take longer to reach graduation.
Coltharp said the challenges to graduation that students face stem mostly from societal, family and financial difficulties. When students drop out, it’s usually because they have found they cannot balance their schoolwork with the rest of their lives, he said.
“Sometimes it’s the academic challenge, but most of the time life gets in the way,” he said. “We try to reach out to them when that happens and get them back in as soon as possible. The longer they wait, obviously, the tougher it is.”
Paying that kind of direct attention to students as individuals has been one of Crowder’s top strategies to improve its graduation rate, Coltharp said.
The other top strategy involves stackable credentials, which allow students to work simultaneously toward two degrees or certificates that build on one another. Coltharp said the strategy allows students to complete a certificate, usually requiring fewer credit hours than a full degree, and get a job to support themselves while they work toward their degree. Stackable credentials, which Crowder introduced about five years ago, also allow degree-seeking students to gain experience in other fields, he said.
About half of Crowder’s students go directly into the workforce after graduation, Coltharp said. The other half transfer to a four-year university. Graduating with a certificate or associate degree opens doors to careers that require higher education, he said.
“(That's) how we measure success: Are they able to take that degree and go right out and get a job?” Coltharp said. “It’s not just getting a degree; it’s getting a job in that area.”
